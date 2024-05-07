Singapore signs sustainable jet fuel deal with Finland’s Neste

Singapore Airlines has on Monday 6 May 2024 signed a historic deal to buy 1,000 tons of sustainable jet fuel from Finland’s Neste. According to Neste, the fuel is made from 100 per cent renewable waste and residue materials. The fuel is supposed to cut the amount of greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent.

The fuel is so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is supposed to be blended with conventional fuel and be used by both Singapore Airlines and their budget-friendly partnering company Scoot.

In February, Singapore announced to push airlines departing from the country to use low-carbon fuel in a gradual way from 2026. It is part of Singapore’s industry plans to cut emissions.

In 2026 the airlines will be required to use one percent SAF in their jet fuel and in 2030 the percentage needs to be between 3 and 5 percent. SAF can make up a maximum of 50 percent of a jet fuel mix, but it is also between three and five times more expensive. The Singaporean authorities are therefore aiming at introducing a levy on the tickets.

The fuel will be delivered to Changi Airport in the second quarter and again in the fourth. Neste hopes the cooperation will push for more collaborations across the Asia-Pacific region.

The International Civil Aviation Organization has a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 for the entire aviation industry.

Source: South China Morning Post