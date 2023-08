Danish Jewelry brand Pandora has entered into a new collaboration with Disney. Together they have created a new collection that represents some of peoples favorite Marvel characters.

Pandora and Marvel has designed a line of superheroes in wearable charms that can be added to your existing jewelry.

The newly released charms are: Loki, the Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange and Agamotto Eye, that are now available online and in stores.

Source: Pandora