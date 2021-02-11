Thai Nordic Golf Society Captain announce new game sets for 3 April

Thai Nordic Golf Society Captain has announced the new game sets on 3 April.

The invitation reads:

“We are pleased to announce that Pecunia Asset Management will sponsor the dinner and Trophies at the April Tournament which now will be named Pecunia Asset Management Cup 2021.

Date is as earlier published, Saturday 3rd April 2021 @ Subhapruek Golf Club

The tournament Schedule will be up-dated soon to reflect the name and venue change.

Looking forward to seeing you all at the TFCC/TNGS Finnish New Year cup, 13th March 2021 at Laem Chabang International Country Club. for more details please see the TFCC/TNGS Finnish New Year cup Invitation.