Pecunia Asset Management Cup 2021 open for registration

On 22 March 2021 the Thai Nordic Golf Society Captain announced registration to join Pecunia Asset Management Cup 2021 has officially started, as follow:

Sign up is now open for the Pecunia Asset Management Cup 2021 @Subhapruek Golf Club in Bangkok on the 3rd April 2021

Members should sign up either through the invitation e-mail or through the portal, if you have not received the invitation yet, please e-mail us.

Guest can be signed up by members or by sending us an e-mail.

If you need any assistance in signing up yourself or guest please do not hesitate to contact us and/or visit our Facebook site where there is Video’s on how to sign up and use members portal.

If you want to know who else is signed up you can see that through the members portal. HERE

We are pleased to announce that the dinner after the tournament will be at the Golf Club and kindly sponsored by Pecunia Asset Management

Special thanks to the sponsors of the Pecunia Asset Management Cup 2021-

Aneo / C.S.A. Crane Service Asia Company Ltd. / Valmet / Thai- Finnish Chamber of Commerce / Admiral Pub&Restaurant / Danish Bakery&Deli Bangkok / Wissen&Co Ltd.

Looking forward to seeing you all on the 3rd of April at Subhapruek Golf Club