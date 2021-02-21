Only six spots left at TFCC/TNGS Finnish New Year Cup 2021 on 13 March

On 21 February 2021, TNGS Captain Henrik Friis announed that currently there are only 6 spots left at TFCC/TNGS Finnish New Year Cup 2021 @ Laem Chabang International Country Club in Chonburi on the 13th March 2021

You can check if you are signed up by following this link to the TNGS Member portal

Members should sign up either through the invitation e-mail or through the portal, if you have not received the invitation yet, please send us an e-mail.

Guest can be signed up by members or by sending an e-mail to golf@sss.or.th.

If you need any assistance in signing up yourself or guest please do not hesitate to contact golf@sss.or.th and/or visit our Facebook site, where there is Video’s on how to sign up and use members portal.

We are pleased to announce that the dinner after the tournament will be at the Golf Club and kindly sponsored by Valmet Company Limited , Crane Service Asia and Aneo Software Ltd.

Looking forward to seeing you all at the Finnish New Year cup 2021, 13th March 2021 @Laem Chabang International Country Club, for more details please see the Finnish New Year cup 2021 invitation