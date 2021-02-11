Danish, Chinese, and Indonesian projects make the Guangzhou Award shortlist

Urban initiatives from Denmark, China, and Indonesia have been shortlisted to be in the top 15 of the prestigious 2020 Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation. The award aims to recognize innovation in improving social, economic, and environmental sustainability in cities and regions and, in so doing, to advance the prosperity and quality of life of their citizens.

The projects include China’s introduction to innovative emergency solutions for urban medical waste disposal during the pandemic in the city of Chongqing. Denmark’s three joint municipalities of Capital Region creation of cycle superhighways to support commuting by bike across municipal borders and The Riung Bandung Public Health Service’s initiative to address malnourishment and stunting in children in Bandung, Indonesia.

The 2020 Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation is the fifth of its kind after being launched in 2012. The biennial Guangzhou Award is run in partnership with the City of Guangzhou, China; United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG); and the World Association of the Major Metropolises (Metropolis).

The award is judged by a Technical Committee of experts including representatives from academia, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector. Reports said that all the shortlisted cities will receive medals and certificates and be featured in the special publication.