People leaving Sweden will exceed the number of immigrants in 2024

The Swedish government announced on Thursday 8 August 2024 that the number of people leaving Sweden will likely exceed the number of arrivals in 2024. That means the country has recorded a net emigration for the first time in over 50 years.

“According to the Migration Agency’s forecast, Sweden looks set to receive the lowest number of asylum seekers since 1997, and for the first time in over 50 years, Sweden has net emigration,” wrote the Department of Justice, which is also home to the Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Sternergard.

In 2023, stated the Ministry of Justice, emigration was particularly high from people living in Sweden who had been born in Iraq, Somalia and Syria. They believed that their efforts to improve the registration of the population had contributed to this outcome.

Sternergard said during the conference that “while the number of asylum seekers in the EU has stabilized at a high level, the decline in Sweden continues. Up to and including week 30 of this year, a total of 5,600 asylum applications have been registered. The minister added that this was a decrease of 27 percent compared to the corresponding time period last year.

Sternergard said this decrease was due to the “government’s work” and its migration policy, claiming that the two had “yielded results.” She added that the move towards what she called “sustainable immigration” is “necessary for us to be able to strengthen integration and reduce exclusion.”

Earlier this year, the Geopolitical Intelligence Service GIS of Liechtenstein published an article claiming that the “Scandinavian nation of 10.6 million people is facing a national crisis because of its failure to successfully integrate record numbers of immigrants.”

Source: www.infomigrants.net