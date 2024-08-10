Norway conducts oil and gas surveys in Indonesia

Norway’s energy data and intelligence provider TGS is busy with 2D seismic survey assignments off the coast of Indonesia. While the firm has wrapped up one of these jobs in the Sumatra basin, two more are ongoing, one in Seram Basin and the other offshore East Java, writes the trade media www.offshore-energy.biz/.

The media quotes Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, for delivering exceptional subsurface imaging and fostering strong partnerships with key stakeholders in the region.

” In the Seram basin, we are focused on using high-quality acquisition and processing methods to improve imaging below the shallow carbonates in the Seram thrust belt, where there are clear indications of active petroleum systems,” Kristian Johansen says.

Experts in the field of oil and gas exploration can probably understand the more technical details explained in the article.