Philippines alerts people to evacuate due to the volcano eruption

The Philippines’s authorities warned ten of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes on Monday, 12 June 2023 due to the eruption of Mayon Volcano spewing lava last Sunday night.

According to the Channel News Asia (CNA), the Mayon eruption activity has continued to increase since last week.

Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the high-risk zone around Mayon may be expanded should the eruption turn violent.

“What we are seeing now is an effusive eruption,” Bacolcol told The Associated Press. “We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis.”

Source: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/philippines-mount-mayon-volcano-eruption-lava-evacuation-3555306