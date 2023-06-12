“Nonhuman” themed International Book Fair to be held in Seoul

The Seoul International Book Fair will be held in Seoul, South Korea, from 14-18 June 2023 under the theme of “Nonhuman” which refers to human-related issues like climate crisis, extinctions and planetary ecological crises, and more.

A total of 481 publishing companies, including 121 foreign publishers from around 30 countries, and over 200 speakers are expected to join the event.

Plus, Korean authors and many internationally-recognized authors like Viet Thanh Nguyen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Sympathizer,” Nicolaj Schultz, a Ph.D. fellow in sociology at the University of Copenhagen, representatives from the United Emirate, and Canada, and others will be there as well.

Currently, the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea is hosting the K-Book Copyright Market on Monday and Tuesday at the Intercontinental Seoul Coex.

The event was designed as a B2B one that aims to facilitate consultations between overseas publishers and agencies with domestic publishers on copyright exports.

Some 50 buyers from 18 countries, including Taiwan and Vietnam, Norway, Italy and Canada will take part, according to The Korean Herald.

