Philippines’ Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa to receive Nobel Prize in person in Oslo

Earlier this month Philippines’ Investigative journalist Maria Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov won the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize and both will be attending the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony which will go ahead in person this year in December in Oslo, Norway, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has said.

Maria Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov won the award for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when the liberty of the press is increasingly under threat.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee selects the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize each year on behalf of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel’s estate, based on instructions of Nobel’s will. Five members are appointed by the Norwegian Parliament.

Last year due to the pandemic, the event ceremony was held online but this year the gala ceremony takes place, as tradition dictates, in Oslo on Dec 10, the anniversary of the death in 1896 of prize creator Alfred Nobel.

“Both of this year’s Peace Prize winners, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, and a representative of last year’s winner, the World Food Programme, will be present,” the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Olav Njolstad, told AFP in an email.

Source: The Star