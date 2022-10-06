Philippine journalist was shot dead

The 63-year-old Filipino radio journalist Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid was shot dead in Manila, the Philippines on Monday night, 3 October 2022.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Lapid was killed in his vehicle by two assailants on motorcycles.

According to Rappler, Lapid is the 197th journalist to be killed in the Philippines since 1986.

“The incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm,” said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

Media groups and activists are asking for swift investigation and justice, as the tragedy shows the country’s “failure to protect journalists and defend human rights and freedom of the press,” said Wilnor Papa, Amnesty International Philippines’ activism and mobilization manager.

On Tuesday, 4 October 2022, the PNP announced that a special investigation was already created and set out to work.

