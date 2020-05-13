PROI Worldwide named one of the leading revenue generating agency network

PROI Worldwide, the world’s largest partnership of integrated independent communications agencies, is ranked number 4 in the PRovoke Media 2020 Global Holding Group rankings. The report is based on 2019 revenue from the PR operations of major holding groups and independent networks. With the overall fee income of $990,015,339, PROI showed 3.8% growth over the past year, rising to spot number four as the largest multinational network by brand.

‘I am beyond grateful to each and every partner agency who contributes to the strength of our global ranking. Our clients benefit from the shared knowledge of the best talent in each country where we operate,’ said Karin Lohitnavy, Founder & Master Connector Midas Communications International Co., Ltd.

‘It brings me immense pleasure to be a proud member of PROI Worldwide, the world’s largest partnership of independent integrated communications agencies. Being the first and only member from Thailand, we have had the opportunity to work on various multi-national campaigns’, she added.

Celebrations for PROI Worldwide do not end here. This year the group is commemorating its 50th Anniversary. This is a major milestone in the partnership’s history which proves that a profound blend of local market expertise and global scale capabilities is a successful solution in the long run.

About Midas PR Group

Founded in Bangkok in 2007, Midas PR Group has built a strong reputation for excellence in the local business landscape. The agency’s main areas of expertise include integrated public relations, digital PR, media planning, social media marketing, website creation and design and event management. Over the years, Midas PR Group has worked with both local and international clients from a broad range of industries including technology, hospitality, fashion, online retail, finance and consumer goods. Midas’ diverse and multilingual team consists of eight nationalities, twelve languages are spoken and the team comes from a wide range of professional backgrounds. The Agency’s diversity helps Midas reach very specific target markets and is the main reason for the agency’s success in the demanding world of PR and communications.