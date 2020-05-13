Foodpanda provides support to customers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic

Foodpanda, the first food ordering and delivery service provider in Thailand, will be distributing over 40,000 bottles of 30 ml hand sanitisers across 55 provinces in Thailand with any order. The program will continue until the 12th of May or until the stock lasts, with no minimum order for customers to qualify. With this initiative foodpanda will be leveraging their logistics ability to reach a large number of people directly.

Since the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the delivery service platform has demonstrated its commitment to the highest standards of responsibility. The brand has been relentlessly working with various players/partners in the community to bring relief to the people of Thailand. By delivering sanitizers to customers, foodpanda will contribute to accommodating the growing demand across Thailand in the face of COVID-19.

“Our company is committed to supporting the communities where we operate. We hope that through this action we can both help those impacted by the COVID-19 situation and inspire others to act,” said Alexander Felde, CEO of foodpanda. “We have a history of helping our communities and customers — this time is no different. With our unique logistics network, we can help distribute bottles of hand sanitizer to respond to people’s needs”, he added.

This initiative is part of foodpanda’s community support programme. Earlier, the company pledged a 35 million THB budget to support its customers, restaurant partners and riders. Foodpanda also donated 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to visually impaired people at the Foundation For The Blinds in Thailand under the Royal patronage of H.M. the Queen.

About foodpanda

foodpanda is dedicated to bringing food lovers their favorite meals from curated local restaurants around Thailand. Since its creation, the on-demand food delivery service has grown to more than 100,000 partner restaurants in more than 325 cities across 13 Asian and Central Europe countries globally. foodpanda Thailand currently has over 55,000 restaurant partners covering 55 cities across Thailand. Discover foodpanda in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Korat and many more cities across Thailand. foodpanda is a subsidiary under Delivery Hero, a worldwide leader of the food delivery industry. For more information visit [www.foodpanda.co.th]

About Delivery Hero:

Delivery Hero is a leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace with number one market positions in terms of restaurants, active users and orders in more countries than any of its competitors across 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service in 200+ high-density urban areas around the world. The Company is headquartered in Berlin and has over 21,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.