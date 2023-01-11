Community news / Singapore / Sweden

Proofread or handle layout for SWEA Singapore Magazine

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
SWEA Singapore is looking for skilled people for its Magazine. Image: SWEA Singapore

Help SWEA Singapore out with the creation of the SWEA Magazine.

Especially, SWEA is looking for proofreaders and layout’ers for the editorial office.

Please contact editor.swea.sg@gmail.com for more information.

If you would like to help out, or get involved with, SWEA Singapore, visits the homepage: https://singapore.swea.org/?fbclid=IwAR1s5Z3y4rmdT2gOCz8StomsBiUymLhywFEDA5wLRLtUMA1MfNw7C5mKXaU

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg/?ref=py_c&eid=ARCrI_H_d3NZi3y1meNHxGuENXPmVc0lmdZ2r2wK9qd_tZHx8uXWbObc5vVwDHm40jj4gTS1iKR-k1ve

Related posts:

Swea’s 2018 regional AP meeting set the stage for 40 Years Anniversary SWEA member celebrated Swedish Lucia tradition at flower dome, Singapore SWEA invites to exclusive jewelry showcase with Helena Gilmour SWEA Singapore announces new edition of SWEA Professional e-Forum event

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *