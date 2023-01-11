Proofread or handle layout for SWEA Singapore Magazine

Help SWEA Singapore out with the creation of the SWEA Magazine.

Especially, SWEA is looking for proofreaders and layout’ers for the editorial office.

Please contact editor.swea.sg@gmail.com for more information.

If you would like to help out, or get involved with, SWEA Singapore, visits the homepage: https://singapore.swea.org/?fbclid=IwAR1s5Z3y4rmdT2gOCz8StomsBiUymLhywFEDA5wLRLtUMA1MfNw7C5mKXaU

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg/?ref=py_c&eid=ARCrI_H_d3NZi3y1meNHxGuENXPmVc0lmdZ2r2wK9qd_tZHx8uXWbObc5vVwDHm40jj4gTS1iKR-k1ve