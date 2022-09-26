Get startet with healthy rutines and exercises with SWEA Singapore



Swedish Women’s Educational Association (SWEA) in Singapore invites to fitness training in the Botanical Garden on Friday 23 September from 9:00 – 10:00.

During the Autumn, fitness trainings will take place on Fridays where trained instructors will introduce the participants to bootcamp exercises, yoga and pilates.

SWEA guarantees the 60 min. workout sessions to be fun, varied and challenging while being suitable for everybody regardless of training level.

The training will pay special attention to strength, fitness and mobility and the trainers will ensure a high level of training motivation and good spririt. The yoga session will be a combination of yogaflow, core and stretch.

Participants should bring their own yoga mat, water/sports drink and towel. The training is free for members of SWEA.

For information and registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Huoh3KTAtwiN_35NjE6dHfBUYx3bDbFjl9mE-YmUpus/viewform?edit_requested=true