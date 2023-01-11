EU Ambassador to Malaysia met with Malaysian Minister of Higher Education

The European Union in Malaysia announced the EU Ambassador to Malaysia. H. E. Michalis Rokas, has met with the Malaysian Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Hj. Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The Ambassador and Minister met to discuss future collaborations in the field of higher educations.

The Minister said the meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral relations as well as strategic cooperations while adding the parties discussed information sharing and understanding of challenges in the higher education sector, opportunities to improve student mobility and two-way teaching programs, as well as exploring the prospects of IPT Malaysia running cooperation in various research with the leading universities.

Also present were the Chief Secretary of KPT, Honorable Dato’ Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar, and SUB, KPT International Relations Division, Honorable Datin Noorazah Omar.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia/?eid=ARBKf5CoIF69Nvv-q3DTIcCyG5hSt6hIuPdbt7WSJ85e2uDgqpmPr-DcWOgkWjceFx37bSs_5B5doIXW