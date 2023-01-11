Denmark / Estonia / Finland / Iceland / International relations / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

EU Ambassador to Malaysia met with Malaysian Minister of Higher Education

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
H.E. Michalis Rokas, EU Ambassador to Malaysia, said he was very pleased to meet with Datuk Seri Hj. Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Minister of Higher Education. Photo: EU in Malaysia

The European Union in Malaysia announced the EU Ambassador to Malaysia. H. E. Michalis Rokas, has met with the Malaysian Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Hj. Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The Ambassador and Minister met to discuss future collaborations in the field of higher educations.

The Minister said the meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral relations as well as strategic cooperations while adding the parties discussed information sharing and understanding of challenges in the higher education sector, opportunities to improve student mobility and two-way teaching programs, as well as exploring the prospects of IPT Malaysia running cooperation in various research with the leading universities.

Also present were the Chief Secretary of KPT, Honorable Dato’ Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar, and SUB, KPT International Relations Division, Honorable Datin Noorazah Omar.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia/?eid=ARBKf5CoIF69Nvv-q3DTIcCyG5hSt6hIuPdbt7WSJ85e2uDgqpmPr-DcWOgkWjceFx37bSs_5B5doIXW

Related posts:

Paid traineeship positions open for applications for the EU in Malaysia Watch Hungarian movie Búék as part of Europe in Cinema series in Kuala Lumpur Asia-Europe Institute hosts international symposium on ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership EU continues import of palm oil presumed not associated with deforestation and forest degradation

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *