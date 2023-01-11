General news / Vietnam

Vietnam with international collaborations to organize “Home Hanoi Spring 2023”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

A flower street, “Home Hanoi Spring 2023” is to be organized from 13-25 January 2023 in the Splendora urban area of Hoai Duc District, west of Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to Tuoitre News, the event is co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, Vietnamese investment group Sovico, Vietnamese real estate firm Phu Long, and creative hub Mailand Hanoi City.

Also, there will be a Tet market as the Lunar New Year holiday is coming, the Pont De Long Bien pedestrian zone,  a garden of ceramic products, and many other activities and exhibitions.

The organizers expect to welcome nearly 3,000 visitors to the annual flower street, reported Tuoitre News.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/ttnewsstyle/20230111/hanoi-to-open-flower-street-in-western-district-this-week/70890.html

Related posts:

Vegan markets in Vietnam are growing rapidly while Lunar New Year holiday is on its way SWEA member celebrated Swedish Lucia tradition at flower dome, Singapore Nordic ambassadors graced the Poinsettia Wishes Flower Dome opening Singapore ceremony Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations and wishes from Finland and Asia

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *