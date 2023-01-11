Vietnam with international collaborations to organize “Home Hanoi Spring 2023”

A flower street, “Home Hanoi Spring 2023” is to be organized from 13-25 January 2023 in the Splendora urban area of Hoai Duc District, west of Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to Tuoitre News, the event is co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, Vietnamese investment group Sovico, Vietnamese real estate firm Phu Long, and creative hub Mailand Hanoi City.

Also, there will be a Tet market as the Lunar New Year holiday is coming, the Pont De Long Bien pedestrian zone, a garden of ceramic products, and many other activities and exhibitions.

The organizers expect to welcome nearly 3,000 visitors to the annual flower street, reported Tuoitre News.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/ttnewsstyle/20230111/hanoi-to-open-flower-street-in-western-district-this-week/70890.html