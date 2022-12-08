Community news / Singapore / Sweden

Meet Swedish designer Maxjenny in newest episode of SWEA Podden

Swedish designer Maxjenny on designeing colorful clothes and Copenhagen travveling tips in newest SWEA Podden. Photo: SWEA Singapore

Swea Singapore has launched a new episode of its podcast “SWEA Podden” which this time features the Swedish designer Maxjenny and the story of her colorful creations.

Maxjenny grew up on Österlen in Southeastern Sweden with her parents who are both artists. She originally thought of starting a career as a furniture designer and studied at The Royal Academy in Denmark but ended up designing clothes. As her mother is also a designer, there, she has gained a lot of knowledge from home.

Today, the designs include dresses, jackets, outer garments, ski clothes and accessories for both women and men. The latest project, Drottningholm Collection, contains details from Drottningsholm’s Castle Theatre outside Stockholm.

Maxjenny has lived in Copenhagen for many years and shares the best tips for visiting Denmark’s charming capital.

Find the podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0heritXxWRVLQcLKqRYBEH?si=GkGemNbuRb2n-9PPgCY10A&fbclid=IwAR05kQpDUHBK3tzIlJ4gZtx6XZaf-Dx6v-60pUooopMm1CCz2f1MaGdyw4Y&nd=1

Maxjenny online: https://shop-maxjenny.myshopify.com/

Source and promo-code: https://www.facebook.com/sweasg/

