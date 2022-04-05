Regents International School Pattaya now offers IB Diploma and A Levels



Regents International School Pattaya becomes the first and only school in the area to offer both the IB Diploma Programme and A Levels at Sixth Form



Join our event on school campus or virtually to find out more about our offer.

A Level Introduction Event: Wednesday 27th April 2022, 5pm

Virtual presentation: Wednesday 4th May 2022, 5pm

For most parents, the future of their children is a key issue and right from the start, its important to choose a school that will guarantee their success when they become school leavers, and ready for university.

Yet, in the early years, its impossible to guess whether your child would be better suited to the all inclusive International Baccalaureatte Diploma Programme or to the UK A Level system, which allows a choice of subjects, best suited to their chosen future.

Regents, with 25 years of academic success, is the first in the area to offer 16 to 18 year old pupils both choices, allowing parents and pupils, with the guidance of their teachers, to choose which path will guarantee the child’s achievement in life.

A level students choose their key best subjects, specifically selected for their choice of university course, whilst the IB Diploma offers a breadth of subjects ideal for students who want to develop skills in a wide range of subjects, along with critical thinking skills and is accepted by universities globally.

We look forward to welcoming you and your family to our campus. If you have any questions, please send them to [email protected]

Our school prioritises the safety of our students, families and staff. To support this and ensure our community stays safe, please supply a negative ATK test prior to your visit, and maintain a 1.5m distance while wearing a mask during your time with us.