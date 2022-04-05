Ambassador Sillasen to speak about energy efficiency at EE Day 2022 in the Philippines

Denmark’s Ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen is amongst other distinguished speakers to talk about energy efficiency at Energy Efficiency Day 2022 on 20-21 April.

More about the event, the organizers write:

Following the successful and well attended inaugural EE Day last year, this annual event will mark the third anniversary of the enactment of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Act, and hopes to engage more energy end-users in the transformation of the Philippine economy towards an energy-efficient and low carbon future.

Listen to EE visionaries, thought leaders, and luminaries from the government on the latest on climate finance, EE policy, ESCOs, third-party investments, sustainable cooling, digitalization, and innovative technologies.

Join us as we bring you the country’s energy visionaries about their future plans as well as explore methods to stimulate growth in our energy sector. Let’s work towards an energy-efficient and low-carbon future!

Find more information and sign up here