Rhenus acquires Danish logistics company

The global company Rhenus Warehousing Solutions has signed an agreement to acquire the Danish company DKI Logistics A/S and its warehouse investment affiliate DKI Automatic A/S. The Danish logistics provider specializes in complete warehousing and supply chain solutions with customized value added services. With the acquisition, Rhenus Warehousing Solutions expands its presence in Europe to the Nordic countries.

Founded in 2001, DKI is now one of Denmark’s leading third-party logistics providers with 350 employees. DKI has seven warehouse locations spread between the headquarters in the port city of Horsens and the cities of Herning and Køge. With more than 280,000 square metres of warehouse space, DKI offers various inbound, storage, order handling and transport services for the Danish market. Companies from the healthcare, FMCG, furniture, clothing, household appliances and DIY product sectors are among its customers.

DKI has constantly invested in automated technologies such as AGVs, robots, conveyor belts and shuttle systems. In general, the seven DKI warehouses are characterised by a high degree of automation in picking, packing and sorting. One new warehouse is currently being built and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022; another is planned for the coming year.

Rhenus Group is one of the leading global logistics service providers with a presence in all the Asian countries. The group has 37,500 employees across 970 sites and offers solutions for a wide range of industries along the entire supply chain, including multimodal transport, warehousing, customs clearance and innovative value-added services. The annual turnover is EUR 7.0 billion.

The Danish acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing is expected in Q4 2022.

Source: Press release from Rhenus