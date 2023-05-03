SAS will reopen Bangkok route

SAS will reopen a route from Copenhagen to Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. The airline announced the news in a press release on Tuesday, May 2. The announcement of the planned reopening comes after a nine-year break in SAS flights to Bangkok.

SAS opened a route to Bangkok in 1949, but in 2014 the route was closed.

According to airline, the opening of the route is still awaiting approval from the authorities.

The route will only be operating during the winter season. The first departure is scheduled for October 30 this year. Flights to Bangkok will depart on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Copenhagen airport. The return flight departs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On the route, an Airbus A350 aircraft with room for 300 passengers will be flown.

According to flymedia check-in.dk, the change is to adapt the program to the increased demand for holiday travels.

“The Bangkok route will be a perfect place to start if you want to continue to the rest of Thailand. It is a good solution for both business and leisure travelers,” says SAS CEO Anko van der Werff.

SAS is currently facing a number of problems. The company is in the process of a so-called chapter 11 process, which is a form of bankruptcy protection that is proceeding in the US. Therefore, the company comes up with monthly statements, and in March it ended up with a deficit of DKK 263 million.

Source: nordjyske.dk