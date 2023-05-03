China / International relations / Myanmar

The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs is visiting Myanmar

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang is visiting Myanmar. Here he has met the top leader of the military junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, in the capital Naypyitaw, TT reports.

On the agenda were discussions on “diplomatic relations, friendly cooperation, the current situation in Myanmar, cross-border trade and investments and cooperation in energy and electricity.”

In a statement issued by the military junta’s information agency, Qin stated that “China stands with Myanmar in the international arena.”

Source: aftonbladet.se

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *