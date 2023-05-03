The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs is visiting Myanmar

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang is visiting Myanmar. Here he has met the top leader of the military junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, in the capital Naypyitaw, TT reports.

On the agenda were discussions on “diplomatic relations, friendly cooperation, the current situation in Myanmar, cross-border trade and investments and cooperation in energy and electricity.”

In a statement issued by the military junta’s information agency, Qin stated that “China stands with Myanmar in the international arena.”

Source: aftonbladet.se