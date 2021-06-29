Singapore Airlines opens new European ‘fifth-freedom’ route via Copenhagen

The competition for customers intensifies between Scandinavian air carriers and Singapore Airlines as the island-state carrier is opening up a new fifth-freedom route linking Copenhagen with Rome for some long-haul luxury on a two-hour flight.

Scandinavian air carriers like SAS and Norwegian already fly between Copenhagen and Rome but from 16 July, passengers between Copenhagen and Rome will have the opportunity to fly with Singapore Airlines, which over the years has won a sea of ​​awards as one of the world’s best airlines.

Singapore Airlines already flies between Singapore and Copenhagen. The route is now extended with their Airbus A350 continuing to Rome and returning to Copenhagen the next day on the route Rome-Copenhagen-Singapore.

This is the first time that Singapore Airlines offers this type of European flight, the company states and from Copenhagen, there are departure flights to the Italian capital on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 8.15.

Normally with fifth-freedom flights, the travel trade will sell tickets at a lower price than the airline can.

Commenting on the new intra-Europe route, Erwin Widjaja, general manager for SIA in Northern Europe says, “We are very pleased to be able to offer Norwegian and Scandinavian customers a route to Rome. All our prices include luggage, refreshments, and free entertainment.”

Source: Business Traveller