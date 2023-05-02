Icelandic-Chinese star “Laufey” announces new single “From The Start” to be out soon

The Icelandic-Chinese artist, Laufey, announced Tuesday that her new single, “From The Start” will be out soon.

“My new single ‘From The Start’ will be out on May 11th. So excited for everything to come. You can pre-save it now,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

After her post within a few minutes, there have been many likes and comments like “Can’t wait” and “Already saved” from her fans showing their excitement about the upcoming song.

But while we are waiting for Laufey’s new track, we all can go back to listen to her debut album “Everything I Know about Love” and watch and enjoy her latest performance “A Night At The Symphony” on Youtube which she collaborated with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra previously in March.

The show was conducted by Hugh Brunt and her hits like “What Love Will Do To You,” “Valentine,” “Let You Break My Heart Again,” and more were beautifully played in the most modest as well as classic way.

To watch the “A Night At The Symphony,” please click here.

To listen to the album “Everything I Know About Love,” please visit Spotify.

Let us grab a cup of tea and allow Laufey’s voice to take us to where the wonder of jazz and enchantment ally.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/laufey/