Several Bangkok flights increased to attract Scandinavian tourists

The surge in Scandinavian flights to Thailand, with Norse Atlantic Airways, Thai Airways and SAS, is to attract more Scandinavian tourists in 2024.

Orn Duangchan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Stockholm, disclosed that Norse Atlantic Airways is set to broaden its Oslo-Bangkok route during both the summer and winter seasons of 2024-2025. Initially the direct flights were only scheduled until April 13, 2024. Presently operating two flights weekly, Norse Atlantic Airways plans to intensify its service.

Norse Atlantic Airways

In the summer of 2024 (May 29 to September 7), there will be two flights per week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Totaling in 30 flights, offering 8,700 seats. The winter season (October 31, 2024, to March 27, 2025), will also have two weekly flights on Thursdays and Saturdays. Between December 17, 2024 and January 18, 2025, an additional Tuesday flight will be introduced.

TAT anticipates that Norse Atlantic Airways’ increased flights will elevate the yearly total of direct flights between Norway and Thailand to 87 in 2024. The flights will provide a combined seating capacity of 25,230.

Thai Airways and SAS

Additionally, Thai Airways International plans to recommence direct flights from Oslo to Bangkok in July 2024. Ticket sales will start in February.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is contributing to the expanded connectivity by offering direct flights between Copenhagen and Bangkok throughout the winter season of 2023-2024. These flights, occurring thrice a week from October 30, 2023, to April 2, 2024.

Duangchan emphasized the significance of the Scandinavian tourism market as a high-value long-haul travel segment for Thailand. In 2023, the region witnessed a substantial 80 percent increase, with a total of 375,668 Scandinavian tourists visiting Thailand compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

