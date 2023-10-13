Vietnamese ballerina trained in Norway to perform in “Giselle” classic ballet in HCM City

A Vietnamese ballerina, Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh will perform as Giselle in the classic ballet “Giselle” with the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Nihn was trained in Norway and South Korea and is considered one of the ballet artists of HBSO ballet department.

The performance will also feature Meritorious Artist Hồ Phi Điệp as Albrecht, Đàm Đức Nhuận, La Mẫn Nhi, and other dancers of the HBSO ballet department.

“Giselle” was originally choreographed by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot and music composed by Adolphe Adam. It was first performed back in 1841 by the Paris Opera Ballet. It is known as one of the great Romantic ballets of all time.

The ballet is about unrequited love of Giselle, a young peasant girl, for a nobleman named Albrecht and her afterlife which she has to decide if she should enact her revenge over her broken heart or show forgiveness.

According to Vietnam News, HBSO’s version of “Giselle” is staged by French dancer and choreographer Chloe Glemot and Japanese dancer Yuki Hiroshige, who collaborated with HBSO in many productions such as Cinderella and The NutCracker.

The performance is set for 20-21 October 2023 at Opera House at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The ballet will begin at 8 PM. For anyone interested to join the show, please check for available tickets via www.ticketbox.vn.

Source: Vietnam News