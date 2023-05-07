General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish Magician “Joe Labero” to perform in Bangkok

Photo of the show poster by TSCC.

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) invites you to join the “Magic Master” show performed by the Swedish Magician, Joe Labero, in Bangkok.

Labero will perform on Thursday, 11 May 2023 and Friday, 12 May 2023 at the Lancaster Bangkok Hotel.

He has performed in over 40 countries and has won numerous awards for his captivating performances.

The tickets price is 1,200 THB (Before taxes and surcharge).
For more information and reservations, please visit here.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/ThaiSwedishChamberofCommerce/posts/pfbid07UcQSiR75P2UaRU7wgwVyoFHdVNaerycfmbVTJbrF9TBNsjtACQsb5RhE5zX7aHQl

