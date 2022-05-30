Swedes urged to invest more in Cambodia

In Cambodia the Commerce Ministry has encouraged Swedish businessmen and investors to expand investment opportunities in Cambodia, and also expressed the readiness of the country to co-operate with Sweden for mutual economic purposes, said a report in the Khmer Times.

In a working discussion last Tuesday 24 May 2022 with Jon Astrom Grondahl, the newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Cambodia, Ok Bung, Acting Minister of Commerce, encouraged the Swedish government to increase imports of agricultural and manufacturing goods from Cambodia. Moreover, Cambodia urged the Swedish to invest more in the electric car sector and explore the possibility of establishing a Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia.

The acting minister welcomed and congratulated the newly-appointed ambassador on his diplomatic mission to Cambodia and praised the good relations between the two countries during the previous term of the ambassador in the field of economy and trade.

He added that the government had made efforts to diversify trade by establishing free trade agreements under the multilateral, regional and bilateral frameworks, in line with legal and regulatory reforms to improve the business and investment environment in Cambodia.

Cambodia closely co-operated in the implementation of the International Labor Organisation’s Better Factories Cambodia programmes, which helps to improve the work environment, eliminate child labour, improve compliance with international norms and standards, and provide welfare and confidence in employees and employers.

Grondahl said that the Swedish Government would further strengthen the economic and trade co-operation between the two countries and expressed his firm commitment to encouraging Swedish businessmen and investors to examine the potential of trade, investment and tourism in Cambodia.

In the field of trade, both countries can help economic recovery and increase the volume of bilateral trade between Cambodia and Sweden to reach its full potential.