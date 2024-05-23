Delegation from Indonesia visits Sweden

A delegation from the Indonesian House of Representatives just wrapped up a visit to Stockholm in Sweden. The delegation was led by Chairman Budhy Setiawan and Vice Chairman Budisatrio Djiwandono, and the visit was from 19-22 May 2024. The intention of the visit was to lay the groundwork for the Indonesian free lunch program.

Furthermore the visit was an opportunity to further cooperation with Sweden and to possibly get more support for the initiative.

“This visit presents significant opportunities for Indonesia and Sweden to enhance collaboration in the food sector. We see immense potential in sharing knowledge and technology between our nations,” stated Indonesian Ambassador to Sweden, Kamapradipta Isnomo.

The delegation also managed to have several conversations with Swedish Officials and toured key sites in the farming and fishing industry in Sweden.

