Scandinavian ‘Executives’ Global Network’ (EGN) to conquer Indonesia

Peer networks for leaders to share work-related challenges, gain perspectives and exchange expertise

After successfully establishing the franchising in Singapore of Executives’ Global Network (EGN) – a peer-based network of executive members originating from Denmark – Indonesia is next!

At the helm are Nick Jonsson (Sweden), Co-Founder and Managing Director, EGN Singapore and Dona Amelia, Co-Founder and Managing Director, EGN Indonesia (also a married couple). With the Singapore branch today comprising 20 confidential peer groups with more than 600 senior executives and business owners, they are ready for the next chapter in their business expansion.

EGN is a trusted worldwide network of peers with a shared ambition of making each other better – everyday, in every way, now welcoming members to EGN Indonesia. As the largest growing economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is no exception to benefit from a peer network and hence the establishment of EGN Indonesia for senior executives operating in the country – including locals and expatriates from various backgrounds and industries – connecting them with opportunities to share and exchange knowledge, experience and expertise.

“We are delighted to announce that we have opened our Indonesian office last year, and will kick off our first peer group session for Executive Leadership on May 24 and Business Owner/SME on May 25, 2022, at Fairmont Hotel, Senayan. These first sessions are by invitation only for the current existing members plus we now welcome new member applications,” said Dona Amelia, Co-Founder and Managing Director, EGN Indonesia.

“EGN provides business leaders with access to a trusted forum, where members help each other to face challenges, solve problems and identify opportunities,” she added.

The Indonesian artist and musician who has now plunged into the world of entrepreneurship also shared that EGN’s presence in the market may help reshape the mindset of Indonesian leaders, from ‘knowing-it-all’ and always competing against each other, to sharing amongst their peers and growing together instead. Peer networks help leaders to cultivate a growth mindset by opening up to learn new things and allowing them to bring this new perspective into their workplace to foster a better growth culture in the company.

Executive loneliness

The expression “lonely at the top” describes the situation faced by many in top management positions, as a recent study by Harvard Business Review revealed that 50% of CEOs have reported feeling a sense of loneliness and 61% of them felt that the condition holds them back from delivering their best at work.

EGN has also conducted a survey in 2019 through its Singapore office revealing that 30% of senior executives were suffering from executive loneliness. These numbers had doubled to 59% by December 2020 due to the fact that many senior executives then felt isolated due to the pandemic. To make matters worse, over 80% of them were reluctant to talk about their mental health related challenges in their company.

“Senior executives are suffering and falling off the radar. However, due to expectations and the stigma associated with mental health, they do not have the platform to talk about it. These situations may occur as business leaders are continuously demanded to be on top of things by their company and always able to make the right decisions,” said Nick Jonsson, Co-Founder and Managing Director, EGN Singapore.

Many do not understand how leadership is always a learning process and even those at the top still find the need to learn and seek for expert opinions to discuss possible solutions. However, it is not always easy for senior executives to find a sparring partner whom they can level with and therefore drives the necessity of a peer network platform that facilitates the exchange of knowledge and ideas for people in top positions.

Founded in 1992, EGN however provides such an avenue for leaders to share their struggles, celebrate victories, gain fresh perspectives, and learn new skills as well as promote critical thinking and true collaboration. Through its peer network of executives, EGN supports business leaders to be no longer on their own as they are now able to draw on the experience of others in their group and allow them to learn from peers of a similar level who work for similar-sized companies with similar scale, challenges and problems.

Nick, who is also the author of the book Executive Loneliness, mentioned how this is aligned with EGN’s long-standing motto “making each other better”, as its peer networks help leaders get the boosts they needed to make a difference, offer unique value, serve others and have a greater impact on their organizations.

Representing more than 8,000 companies and 70 professions from 14 countries, EGN offers senior executives the opportunity to connect with other markets and industry leaders, learn beyond their normal environment and strengthen their leadership system, while proving there is a safe space for learning, collaboration and accountability.

Massive digital transformation

Business leaders will always be faced with unexpected challenges such as the ongoing pandemic, which has forced them to adapt and pivot to navigate business through times of crisis. One of the major changes that many leaders might not be fully ready to comprehend is the digital transformation mainly caused by mobility restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resulting in massive changes in consumer behaviour, human interaction and adaptation of work culture.

“Leaders are considered effective if they are able to navigate through a global crisis in parallel with maintaining day-to-day operations. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of us are faced with unprecedented changes and challenges, and one of them is the urgency to meeting the digital transformation goals, which has forced countless organizations to accelerate the adaptation,” revealed Yohanes Jeffry Johary, CEO of ATALIAN Global Services Indonesia in a virtual panel discussion hosted by EGN.

According to a recent forecast by International Data Corporation (IDC), global spending on the digital transformation of business practices, products and organizations will reach up to USD 2.8 trillion in 2025 with an annual growth rate of 16.4% over 2021-2025 as organizations pursue a holistic digital strategy for people, processes, technology, data and governance. McKinsey Global Survey of executives also revealed that their companies have accelerated the digitization of their customer and supply-chain interactions and of their internal operations by three to four years.

Making decisions amidst the rapid digital transformation trend brings a new level of pressure and challenges for business leaders and hence the urgent need for knowledge exchange and latest insights from various industries and experts.

Knowledge sharing and collaboration

EGN members are able to experience an ever-growing community, which every year features six in-person peer group meetings, 12 in-person cross-functional events, 24 virtual cross-functional meetings, and four networking events. Moreover, each peer group is assembled by EGN’s experienced networking consultants to ensure that they match the members’ level and professional discipline.

“In addition, we do not allow selling activities in any of our sessions. It is purely knowledge sharing and collaborating. However, due to the trust amongst our members, business may happen between them as appropriate,” said Dona.

Another unique highlight of EGN is that it provides members with the Member’s Universe, an online community of more than 14,000 members coming from different parts of the world and features a global query function, in-app messaging, virtual EGN groups, regional events and global webinars as well as other valuable learning tools, articles, member best practices and more.

“EGN continues to thrive as a successful professional networking company and managed to increase its Singapore membership database by over 50% in the past two years. In addition, we have also recently won a prestigious recognition from the Entrepreneurs 100 Award 2021 for Singapore’s Emerging Entrepreneurs of the year,” Nick concluded.

About EGN

(EGN) Executives’ Global Network is a peer-based network of approved executive members united in the spirit of ‘making each other better’, both professionally and personally. Founded in 1992, EGN began with the belief that all professionals carry with them a wealth of information and knowledge. What started as one man’s vision is today a global network of 14,000 members, representing more than 8,000 companies and 70 professions in 14 countries. For more information about EGN Indonesia and to sign up as a member, please visit www.egnindonesia.com