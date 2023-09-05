AstraZeneca’s leukemia product approved in China

The Anglo-Swedish pharma company, AstraZeneca’s Calquence product has been approved in China for the treatment of adults with leukemia. The company stated this on Monday, September 4.

The product has been approved for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, which is the most predominant type of leukemia worldwide, along with small lymphocytic lymphoma, also known as SLL. The product is approved for use assuming the patient have received at least one prior treatment.

The approval is based on positive results from two clinical trials, one global and one local. The local trial showed an 83.3% overall response rate in Chinese patients treated with Calquence.

Source: astezeneca.com