Business in Asia / China / Healthcare / Sweden

AstraZeneca’s leukemia product approved in China

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

The Anglo-Swedish pharma company, AstraZeneca’s Calquence product has been approved in China for the treatment of adults with leukemia. The company stated this on Monday, September 4.

The product has been approved for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, which is the most predominant type of leukemia worldwide, along with small lymphocytic lymphoma, also known as SLL. The product is approved for use assuming the patient have received at least one prior treatment.

The approval is based on positive results from two clinical trials, one global and one local. The local trial showed an 83.3% overall response rate in Chinese patients treated with Calquence.

Source: astezeneca.com

Related posts:

Vietnam approve vaccine from AstraZeneca PLC for domestic inoculation Thailand kicks off Covid-19 vaccine program with China’s Sinovac shot 9 Swedish firms join SwedCham pledge for double paid paternity leave for employees in Singapore Join SwedCham for a chat with Executive Vice President International and CEO China of AstraZeneca

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *