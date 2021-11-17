Shanghai Film Art Centre to screen films of Finnish Aki Kaurismäki 

A retrospective of Aki Kaurismaki, one of the best-known Finnish filmmakers and screenwriters, opens on 20 November and runs through 27 November at the Shanghai Film Art Centre.

The screening is hosted by the Shanghai Art Film Federation and a total of 12 of Aki Kaurismaki’s feature films of different genres will be showcased.

The films gives insights into the career and distinctive visual storytelling style of the 64-year-old Finnish director, beginning with his directorial debut “Crime and Punishment” in 1983, based on Dostoyevsky’s classic novel.

