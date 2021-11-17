Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok now handles Schengen visa applications from applicants in Singapore

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok is now handling Schengen visa applications from applicants legally residing in Singapore, the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore shares.

Applications for Schengen visas are to be submitted at VFS Global in Singapore.

VFS Global is a commercial company, working in partnership with the Embassy of Sweden, to provide support services to people applying for a visa to enter Sweden.

VFS Global manages the Visa Application Centre for the Embassy of Sweden, where you should submit your completed visa application form, supporting documents, and biometric data.

VFS Global also provides a range of services to make applying for a visa as simple and quick as possible including Courier Service, SMS Service, and Premium Lounge.

Find more information here