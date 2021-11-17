European Union Delegation to Malaysia launch 22nd European Film Festival

The European Delegation to Malaysia launched on 15 November, the 22nd European Film Festival (EUFF) in the country.

According to this announcement, the festival will run until 15 December and for the second year in a row, it’s all virtually due to the pandemic.

The Film Festival will feature 20 films from the Consortium formed by the Goethe-Institute, Institute Française, and Cineuropa, a portal for the promotion of European cinema.

The Film Festival remains an integral part of promoting cultural diplomacy between Europe and Malaysia and most of the films are collaborations or joint productions between European countries. These films portray the creativity of Europe and display the similarities between Europe and Malaysia, that diversity is the root of our societies and the power of art to transcend borders.

Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, His Excellency Michalis Rokas said, “The European Film Festival has been an annual celebration and opportunity for us to journey through Europe through the magic of cinema. Since mobility is currently still so restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this opportunity for a virtual journey is even more valuable.

“The Festival has remained an important platform to promote cultural diplomacy and showcase European creativity, from very diverse cultural backgrounds.”

This year, Nikolas Labot’s Her Job (I Doula Tis) will be featured at the festival. It tells the story of 17-year old Panayiota who is trapped within a domestic environment that forbids her from achieving independence. A job opportunity as a cleaner stirs in her the excitement of a new adventure; however, her newfound autonomy stands to be robbed by a series of layoffs at work. The movie explores the themes of women empowerment, the financial crisis, and human rights and was the Official Selection at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

My Brother Chases Dinosaurs (Mio Fratello Rincorre I Dinosauri) by Stefano Cipani tells the story of brothers Jack and Gio, when Jack finds out that Gio is a ‘special child’, he imagines his little brother as a superhero. The film explores the depths of familial relations in a family with a Down Syndrome child. It was featured at the 2019 Giornate degli Autori Film Festival.

Romy’s Salon (Kapsalon Romy) by Mischa Kamp narrates the story of young Romy who has to stay with her grandma, Stine after school. Romy finds her after-school activity boring, as her hairdresser grandma is strict and in love with her salon. A family film that explores the notions of old age and diminishing family structures, director Misha Camp won the Golden Calf for Best Director award at the Netherlands Film Festival.

Small Country: An African Childhood (Petit Pays) by Eric Barbier will be screened at the physical closing ceremony. Petit Pays is the heartbreaking story of 10-year-old Gabriel, whose carefree childhood in Burundi is shattered by the neighboring Rwandan war. The film has won numerous awards, including Best Film at the Barcelona-Sant Jordi International Film Festival 2021, and was nominated for a Cesar Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The European Film Festival (EUFF) is a celebration of Europe’s rich cultural diversity as viewers get a taste of diverse lifestyles from various countries. These critically acclaimed independent films display the best of European cinema with award-winning actors, directors, and crew.