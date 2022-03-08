Sign up for the Multi-Chamber Networking event: River Cruising in style

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites members and friends to the next upcoming Multi-Chamber Networking event hosted by the NTCC – Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce, in close collaboration with the Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce.

More about the event, SweCham writes:

This one-of-the-kind networking event will take place on Thursday, 24 March 2022 at our embarking point Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Bangkok Menam Riverside. This event allows you and fellow members from the foreign business communities to catch up, get to know each other, and have a relaxing time while enjoying the river view of the Bangkok skyline after a long working day.

Starting at the hotel, we will be boarding the VIVA Alangka River Dinner Cruise. The cruise has a 3rd-floor open deck where you can enjoy a 360-degree view of Bangkok night and offers a 2-hours ride on the Chaopraya River, along with the spectacular view of Bangkok and a variety of food in the international buffet station. The crews will take an ATK test before we’re boarding.

Join us and let’s raise our glasses to a prosperous and exciting 2022 for the whole international business community!

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 24 March 2022

Time: 18:30 – 22:00 (Boarding between 19:00 – 19:30 – Please be on time not to miss the cruise)

Boarding Venue: Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Bangkok Menam Riverside

Tickets:

NTCC and STCC Members, SweCham, and other Co-Chamber Members: 1,500 THB

Non-members: 2,000 THB

Find more event information and sign up here