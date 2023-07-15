Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

Join Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard event

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) invites you to join the event, “Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard” that will be held on Friday 18 August 2023 at The Deck, Renaissance Pattaya.

The event will be brought to you by collaborations of British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), AMCHAM, AustCham, BeLuThai, DanCham, TFCC, GTCC, NTCC, SATCC, SweCham and EABC.

The attending fees are 900 baht for BCCT and participating chambers members and 1,800 baht for Non-Member.

If interested, please click here to register.

