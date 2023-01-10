General news / Norway / Singapore / Thailand

Join Multi-Chamber Networking Night at Baan Amata

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in collaboration with the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), and other foreign Chambers in Thailand are to organize “Multi-Chamber Networking Night at Baan Amata” on Thursday, 19 January 2023 from 6.30 PM to 9 PM.

If interested in expanding your professional network as well as exploring business opportunities with the foreign business community, this event could be a great chance.

The ticket fee for members and co-chambers is 850 baht per person and non-members is 1,100 baht.

For attending, please register here.

Related posts:

Sign up for the Multi-Chamber Networking event: River Cruising in style Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce to have Networking Night 15 June Upcoming multi-chamber networking event in Bangkok World Cleanup Day 2022 is around the corner

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *