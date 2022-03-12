Sign up for the UPM Exclusive Evening in Singapore

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites you to UPM Exclusive Evening on 28 at HUONE Singapore.

More about the event, FBC Singapore writes:

UPM will share its business story covering the historic path to current innovations. We will hear UPM’s sustainability strategy, and future trends and investments.

Area Sales Director Ian Hamilton’s speech of UPM Biofore strategy starts the event.

Senior Manager, Sales (Specialty Papers APAC) Derrick Tay continues with the UPM innovations and future trends.

ABOUT UPM

UPM Biofore’s strategy drives business transformation as a bioeconomy frontrunner. UPM seeks sustainable growth. High performance, innovations, and world-leading responsibility are the cornerstones of company strategy. UPM enables customers and consumers to make more sustainable choices. The company creates value by providing solutions for a future beyond fossils.

UPM Specialty Papers offers a wide range of safe and sustainably-produced high-quality label papers, release liners, office papers, and flexible packaging for labeling, packing, wrapping, and printing. Our products comply with the most demanding responsibility criteria in the industry, including ethical and social aspects.

Light supper and drinks are served. Venue SafeEntry measurements apply.

Find more information and sign up here