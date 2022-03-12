Norwegian Embassy in China celebrated Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Earlier this week, the Norwegian Embassy in Beijing hosted an event to celebrate the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics and to promote social inclusiveness while also sharing practices to protect the disabled, media Ecns writes.

During the event, Norway’s Ambassador to China Signe Brudeset praised athletes participating in the Winter Paralympics while highlighting the long-standing cooperation between Norway and China in regards to protecting the disabled.

In a video speech, Norway’s Minister of Culture and Equality Anette Trettebergstuen said that “the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic and Olympic Games are the greatest showcases the sporting world has to offer”.

The leader of the Norwegian Winter Paralympic Team, Cato Zahl Pederson also spoke during the event where he said that the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Organizing Committee was “successful and overwhelming”. “We are impressed by the charity of the Chinese, the health care, security, and our well-being,” he said.