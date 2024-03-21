Singapore and Norway strengthen hydrogen ties

The Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association of Singapore (HFCAS) and the Norwegian Hydrogen Forum (NHF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during a Singaporean delegation visit to Norway. The two parties agreed to strengthen their collaboration and the MoU is meant to further push bilateral cooperations in the industry and encourage a closer hydrogen partnership. The MoU was facilitated by the Norwegian government’s agency for innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry home and abroad.

Both countries have ambitious climate and energy goals to fulfill their commitments in the Paris Agreement and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. According to the Norwegian Hydrogen Forum, hydrogen will play an important role in transitioning. Both as an energy carrier, as fuel for zero-emission transport and as a replacement of fossil sources for industrial processes.

Source: Offshore Energy