Sweden and Philippines sign MOU on defense material acquisition

Sweden and the Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Concerning Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Materiel on Saturday, 3 June 2023 at the sidelines of the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The agreement was signed by Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson and DND OIC Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr., reported Manila Bulletin.

According to the Philippine’s Department of National Defense (DND), the MOU allows the Philippines and Sweden to advance its defense cooperation particularly in the procurement of military equipment and materials.

“The signed agreement paves the way for advancing cooperation in the areas of logistics, defense industry development, and exchange of related information between the two countries,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/6/4/why-ph-sweden-s-mou-on-defense-materiel-acquisition-matter