Ericsson names new head of South East Asia market

The Swedish Network gear maker Ericsson has named Andres Vicente as the new head of South East Asia, Oceania and India market as well as Senior Vice President.

Currently Vicente functions as head of Ericsson’s Customer Unit Iberia within Market Area Europe & Latin America.

Andres Vicente will start his new job from the 1. May 2024 and will be based in Singapore. Additionally he becomes a member of Ericsson’s Executive Team, which means that he will be reporting to the gear maker’s CEO.

Source: The Economic Times