Singapore in top three while Nordics are mid-table in InterNations survey

InterNations has published a survey showing how easy it is for expats to settle in the respective countries.

While Singapore come in as the third easiest country to settle in as a foreigner, the Nordics are not doing as well.

The Expat Essentials Index addresses four key areas of the expats’ lives when they resettle: finding housing, dealing with administration, coping with the language, and digital life.

11,970 expats representing 177 nationalities in 181 countries where questioned. Still, there were only enough participants (minimum of 50 per country) to include 52 countries in the final results.

The survey shows, that it is not easy for expats to settle in the Nordics. Though Norway, Sweden and Finland are higher on the rankings than Denmark, there is no Nordic supremacy.

Denmark was ranked 29th, Norway 15th, Finland 21st and Sweden 26th – a admirable setback for Sweden, which tends to score badly in most InterNations surveys assessing how happy expats are.

Two Southeast Asian countries made it to top 10. Singapore came in third, while Indonesia was ranked 6th easiest country to relocate to.

Another two Southeast Asian countries were to find among the bottom ten, which was Vietnam and China.

Source: cphpost.dk