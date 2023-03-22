Singapore, Norway and IMO agree on maritime decarbonization deal

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to assist developing countries in their efforts to reduce emissions from ships.

The parties have agreed on exchange experience, knowledge and best practice, and to undertake joint resource mobilization to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

The agreement brings together two schemes already in play. The NextGEN Connect initiative between IMO and Singapore plus the GreenVoyage2050 Project between IMO and Norway.

“This MoU is an important partnership that brings together our projects with the mutual goal to test solutions along shipping routes. This will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping with the support of like-minded States,” said Teo Eng Dih, chief executive of the MPA.

The NextGEN Connect initiative was established between the IMO and the MPA in April 2022. It aims to bring industry and global research centers together.

The GreenVoyage2050 Project between IMO and Norway was established in May 2019. The projects main purpose is to support developing countries in their efforts to reduce emissions from ships.

Source: shipandbunker.com