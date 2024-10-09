Nordic green is the theme, when Nordic embassies host “Getting to Green” in Ho Chi Minh City on October 22.

The Nordic embassies in Vietnam are set to host “Getting to Green” as part of the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024. The event will bring together Nordic ambassadors, businesses, government representatives, and academics to discuss sustainable food systems, green energy transition, circular economy, and the role of youth in addressing climate change.

Highlights of the event include an interactive exhibition, a Q&A session with the ambassadors, and the Green Nordic Quiz. The initiative aims to promote innovative solutions and encourage meaningful discussions on sustainable development in collaboration with EuroCham Vietnam and global partners.

You can register for the event right here.

