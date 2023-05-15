Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs attended IPMF in Stockholm

Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, attended the 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (IPMF) held in Stockholm on May 13, 2023.

In his opening intervention at the IPMF’s Roundtable session, the Minister highlighted Southeast Asia’s principle of openness to give all countries a stake in its collective prosperity.

He called for the EU to play a leading role in maintaining the global trading system and be a force for the stability, inclusion, and sustained prosperity for both the Asia Pacific and the EU.

Minister Balakrishnan also held bilateral meetings with several Nordic counterparts including Sweden, Denmark and Finland. The nations discussed global developments and bilateral cooperation.

Source: mfa.gov.sg