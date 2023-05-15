Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Sweden

Volvo opens new design studio in China

Volvo has just opened a new design studio in Shanghai, China. The studio will join the existing studios in Sweden and California.

The new Design Studio mirrors Volvos’ headquarters in Sweden. The workshop is capable of handling the entire process of taking a vehicle from a concept through to production.

This new studio encompasses 5,500 square meters. This includes a 1,000 square meter show hall with the perfect lighting to view new designs.

“The new premises helps strengthening the collaboration across our three design studios globally. This is crucial as we continue to take Volvo Cars’ premium Scandinavian design to the next level,” Jeremy Offer, head of Global Design said.

Volvo established its Shanghai design team in 2010. Prior to the studio being completed, the team led the design of the Volvo EX90 Excellence. This new model has become the flagship version of the all-electric EX90. The car was recently unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show. It is set to be the safest four-seater Volvo has ever built.

“The Volvo EX90 Excellence is a fantastic example of the fast-growing capabilities and competence of our Shanghai design team,” Sophie Li, Volvo head of design for the Asia Pacific region said.

“With the aim to bring premium Scandinavian design closer to our customers in Asia Pacific, our team draws inspiration from both Scandinavian nature and Asian art. This is to ensure our products attract and resonate with consumers in these markets,” she added.

