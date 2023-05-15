The opposition party Phak Kao Klai (Move Forward) became the largest party in Thailand at the election Sunday, May 14.

The liberal party is the big surprise of the election as it swept past all the established parties. It leads in 113 of the 400 constituencies where there are direct elections to parliament. This is written by Reuters.

It is still far from certain who will be allowed to form a government.

Move Forward has stated, that they are open to form an alliance with five other parties, in the hopes to land a new government in the country. Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has also said, that he is ready to become prime minister.

A record high turnout is reported at the election. It is estimated by the country’s electoral commission to be around 80 percent.

Still, the final result will not come until July 13 or later. It can therefore take several months before a government is presented.

The military has changed the laws of parliamentarism in its favor after a coup in 2014. A military-backed regime has ruled Thailand the past nine years.

Source: nrk.no